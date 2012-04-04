FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. loses Indonesia cigarette import appeal at WTO
April 4, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. loses Indonesia cigarette import appeal at WTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 4 (Reuters) - The United States unfairly discriminated against imports of Indonesian clove cigarettes because it continued to allow the sale of “like” products such as menthol cigarettes, a World Trade Organization appeal ruling said on Wednesday.

Indonesia brought the case in April 2010 to complain about a provision of the U.S. Family Smoking Prevention Tobacco Control Act of 2009, which it said broke WTO rules. Indonesia is the world’s top producer of clove cigarettes and the source of the vast majority of those smoked in t he United States. (Reporting by Tom Miles)

