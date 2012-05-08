UPDATE 1-W&T Offshore profit misses estimates on low natgas prices

* Q1 adj EPS $0.40 vs est $0.49/shr

* Q1 rev up 12 pct to $235.9 mln

May 8 (Reuters) - Gas-focused producer W&T Offshore Inc’s profit missed analysts’ estimates for the first time in ten quarters on lower natural gas prices and higher costs.

Natural gas prices have fallen 40 percent in January-March from last year to average $2.5 per million British thermal unit.

Houston-based W&T Offshore continues to see 2012 output between 16.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 18.8 mmboe.

W&T Offshore, one of the few mid-cap explorers focusing on the Gulf of Mexico, backed its capital budget of $425 million.

The company said it sold 4.5 mmboe during the first quarter, higher than the 3.8 mmboe a year earlier.

Net income fell to $3.2 million, or 4 cents per share, from $18.6 million, or 25 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 40 cents per share.

Revenue increased 12 percent to $235.9 million.

Total costs rose 27 percent to $220 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 49 cents per share on revenue of $247.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of W&T, which have gained about 61 percent of their value over the last seven months, closed at $19.13 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.