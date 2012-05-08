FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-W&T Offshore profit misses estimates on low natgas prices
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-W&T Offshore profit misses estimates on low natgas prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.40 vs est $0.49/shr

* Q1 rev up 12 pct to $235.9 mln

May 8 (Reuters) - Gas-focused producer W&T Offshore Inc’s profit missed analysts’ estimates for the first time in ten quarters on lower natural gas prices and higher costs.

Natural gas prices have fallen 40 percent in January-March from last year to average $2.5 per million British thermal unit.

Houston-based W&T Offshore continues to see 2012 output between 16.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 18.8 mmboe.

W&T Offshore, one of the few mid-cap explorers focusing on the Gulf of Mexico, backed its capital budget of $425 million.

The company said it sold 4.5 mmboe during the first quarter, higher than the 3.8 mmboe a year earlier.

Net income fell to $3.2 million, or 4 cents per share, from $18.6 million, or 25 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 40 cents per share.

Revenue increased 12 percent to $235.9 million.

Total costs rose 27 percent to $220 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 49 cents per share on revenue of $247.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of W&T, which have gained about 61 percent of their value over the last seven months, closed at $19.13 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.