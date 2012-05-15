UPDATE 1-EPL buys out W&T Offshore from U.S. Gulf field

May 15 (Reuters) - Oil-focused producer Energy Partners Ltd (EPL) became the sole owner of a Gulf of Mexico field after it bought W&T Offshore Inc’s stake for $32.4 million.

EPL, which already owned a 60 percent working interest in the South Timbalier 41 field, bought the gas-focused producer’s 40 percent stake, the companies said.

The estimated net production capability of the acquired interest is 960 net barrels of oil equivalent per day, out of which about 52 percent is oil, EPL said in a statement.

Shares of W&T, valued at $1.19 billion, closed at $15.33 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. EPL stock closed at $45.63.