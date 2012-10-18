FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-W&T Offshore adds $300 mln in notes
October 18, 2012

New Issue-W&T Offshore adds $300 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - W&T Offshore Inc on Wednesday
added $300 million of senior unsecured notes to an existing
issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million. 
    Morgan Stanley, TD Securities and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
 
BORROWER: W&T OFFSHORE

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 8.5 PCT     MATURITY    06/15/2019   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 106      FIRST PAY   12/15/2012 
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 6.936 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/24/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 629 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

