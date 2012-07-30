FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
W&T Offshore 2nd-qtr profit down on lower prices
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 10:10 PM / in 5 years

W&T Offshore 2nd-qtr profit down on lower prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.70 vs $0.73 a year earlier

* Q2 revenue down 15 pct to $215.5 mln

July 30 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company W&T Offshore Inc’s second-quarter profit fell marginally as lower oil and gas prices offset a 7 percent increase in production.

The average realized price for the company’s production fell 18 percent to $8.11 per thousand cubic feet natural gas equivalent (Mcfe), compared to a year earlier.

Production averaged at 292 MMcfe/d during the quarter.

Net income was $53.6 million, or 70 cents per share, compared with $55.2 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 28 cents per share.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $215.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $218.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

W&T Offshore expects full-year production of between 101.1 bcfe and 112.9 bcfe.

Shares of the company, one of the few mid-cap explorers focusing on the Gulf of Mexico, closed at $16.46 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.