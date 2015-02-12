FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 12, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Zhejiang Material Industrial Zhongda Yuantong plans acquisition worth 10 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Material Industrial Zhongda Yuantong Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Zhejiang Materials Industry Group and other assets for a combined 10.6 billion yuan ($1.70 billion) via share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 2.63 billion yuan in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CkkVhm; bit.ly/1DkpZGc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
