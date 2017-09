Dec 10 (Reuters) - Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :

* Makes offer to shareholders of Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung to acquire 11.48 pct shares not held by the bidder at 17.75 euros ($22) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)