March 10 (Reuters) - Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd

* Says 2013 prelininary net profit down 19.8 pct y/y to 7.97 billion yuan ($1.30 billion)

* Says profit down due to keen competition in China’s premium spirit market or so-called baijiu market

* Says its high-end products were hit by competition

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gub57v

