UPDATE 1-Carlsberg takes full ownership of Wusu Beer Group

(Add details, analyst comment)

COPENHAGEN, April 17 (Reuters) - Carlsberg has taken full control of China’s Wusu Beer Group (WBG), a joint venture with Xinjiang Hops, through an asset swap involving cash proceeds of 200 million Danish crowns ($29 million) for Carlsberg.

Asia is expected to help the global beer market grow 2 percent in 2015, lifting top brewers such as Carlsberg, AB InBev , SABMiller and Heineken.

“This is one of their smaller transactions that try to make their asset balance in specific markets more optimal,” said Alm. Brand analyst Michael Friis Jørgensen.

He added Carlsberg would also continue to focus on Russia.

Strong growth in Asian and Western European markets failed to offset a challenging Russian market hit by the weakened rouble in Carlsberg’s annual results in February.

Wusu Beer Group owns six breweries in the Xinjiang region with a combined annual production capacity of approximately 6 million hectolitres.

The transaction is conditional, and is expected to be finalised at the end of 2015.