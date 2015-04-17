FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Carlsberg takes full ownership of Wusu Beer Group
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
April 17, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Carlsberg takes full ownership of Wusu Beer Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Add details, analyst comment)

COPENHAGEN, April 17 (Reuters) - Carlsberg has taken full control of China’s Wusu Beer Group (WBG), a joint venture with Xinjiang Hops, through an asset swap involving cash proceeds of 200 million Danish crowns ($29 million) for Carlsberg.

Asia is expected to help the global beer market grow 2 percent in 2015, lifting top brewers such as Carlsberg, AB InBev , SABMiller and Heineken.

“This is one of their smaller transactions that try to make their asset balance in specific markets more optimal,” said Alm. Brand analyst Michael Friis Jørgensen.

He added Carlsberg would also continue to focus on Russia.

Strong growth in Asian and Western European markets failed to offset a challenging Russian market hit by the weakened rouble in Carlsberg’s annual results in February.

Wusu Beer Group owns six breweries in the Xinjiang region with a combined annual production capacity of approximately 6 million hectolitres.

The transaction is conditional, and is expected to be finalised at the end of 2015.

$1 = 6.8933 Danish crowns Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, additional reporting by Teis Jensen and Alexander Tange; editing by Susan Thomas and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.