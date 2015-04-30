FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

WuXi PharmaTech gets offer to be taken private by CEO-led consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - WuXi PharmaTech Cayman Inc, a contract R&D services provider, said it had received a proposal to be taken private by a consortium led by its chief executive and Ally Bridge Group Capital Partners.

The company’s founder and CEO, Ge Li, and Ally Bridge proposed to buy WuXi shares they do not already own for $46 per American Depositary Share.

The offer represents a 16.5 percent premium to China-based WuXi’s closing price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

