Chinese President Xi Jinping (front R) speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin (front L) during a welcome dinner for the visiting foreign guests ahead of the celebration events marking the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China will cut its number of troops by 300,000, as he kicked off a massive military parade marking 70 years since the end of World War Two in Asia.

China will always go down the path of peaceful development, Xi added, speaking on a rostrum overlooking Tiananmen Square. The comments were carried live on state television.