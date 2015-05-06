Russia's Putin, Germany's Merkel to discuss Ukraine on May 10

MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss the crisis in Ukraine at talks in Moscow on Sunday, a Kremlin aide told reporters on Wednesday.

Outlining Putin’s planned meetings with foreign leaders during events this weekend marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe, foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said China may provide around 300 billion roubles ($6 billion) in financing for a railway link between Moscow and the Russian city of Kazan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a military parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9. Merkel will not be present for the parade but will arrive for events on Sunday. ($1 = 49.7975 roubles) (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin,; Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)