FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Putin, Germany's Merkel to discuss Ukraine on May 10
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin, Germany's Merkel to discuss Ukraine on May 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss the crisis in Ukraine at talks in Moscow on Sunday, a Kremlin aide told reporters on Wednesday.

Outlining Putin’s planned meetings with foreign leaders during events this weekend marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe, foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said China may provide around 300 billion roubles ($6 billion) in financing for a railway link between Moscow and the Russian city of Kazan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a military parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9. Merkel will not be present for the parade but will arrive for events on Sunday. ($1 = 49.7975 roubles) (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin,; Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.