WW Grainger's August sales rise 10 percent

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Industrial distributor WW Grainger Inc’s sales grew 10 percent in August compared to a year earlier on higher demand for heavy and light manufacturing products.

Grainger, considered an industrial bellwether, said average daily sales increased 4 percent in its U.S. business in August. Sales in its heavy and light manufacturing markets were up in the high single digits, the company said.

Daily sales in Canada increased 12 percent in August while those in the company’s “other businesses” segment rose 85 percent.

Shares of the Chicago-based company, which competes with MSC Industrial Direct Co and Fastenal Co, closed at$206.78 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.