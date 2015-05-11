FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Fiskars to buy WWRD for $437 mln
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 11, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's Fiskars to buy WWRD for $437 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 11 (Reuters) - Finnish home and garden products company Fiskars on Monday said it had agreed to buy WWRD, including tableware brands such as Waterford, Wedgwood and Royal Doulton, for $437 million to boost growth in the United States.

WWRD, currently owned by U.S. private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, generated sales of $432 million and operating profit of $33 million in its fiscal year that ended April 4.

Fiskars, known for brands such as Royal Copenhagen and Iittala, said the deal was expected to close in the beginning of July. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)

