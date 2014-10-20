BRIEF-Texas investor Samuel Wyly files for bankruptcy after SEC enforcement case

Oct 20 (Reuters) - * Texas investor samuel wyly files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection --

court records * Wyly says has between $100 million and $500 million of both assets and

liabilities * Wyly cites “massive costs” of enforcement action brought by U.S. Securities

and Exchange Commission as reason for bankruptcy filing * Wyly says he has “substantial assets” but does not currently have the ability

to pay the full amount of all claims he faces * Wyly files for protection from creditors with U.S. bankruptcy court in Dallas