FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Texas investor Samuel Wyly files for bankruptcy after SEC enforcement case
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 20, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Texas investor Samuel Wyly files for bankruptcy after SEC enforcement case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - * Texas investor samuel wyly files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection --

court records * Wyly says has between $100 million and $500 million of both assets and

liabilities * Wyly cites “massive costs” of enforcement action brought by U.S. Securities

and Exchange Commission as reason for bankruptcy filing * Wyly says he has “substantial assets” but does not currently have the ability

to pay the full amount of all claims he faces * Wyly files for protection from creditors with U.S. bankruptcy court in Dallas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.