FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTC has authority to police cybersecurity - U.S. appeals court
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

FTC has authority to police cybersecurity - U.S. appeals court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court said on Monday the Federal Trade Commission has the authority to regulate cybersecurity, and may pursue a lawsuit accusing hotel operator Wyndham Worldwide Corp of failing to safeguard consumers’ personal information.

The 3-0 decision by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia upheld an April 2014 ruling that allowed the FTC to pursue its case.

The case arose from three data breaches in 2008 and 2009, when hackers stole the personal and financial information of hundreds of thousands of consumers, resulting in more than $10.6 million in fraudulent charges, the appeals court said.

A Wyndham spokesman said the company was reviewing the decision. The FTC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.