UPDATE 1-Wyndham Worldwide 1st-qtr profit beats estimates
April 25, 2012 / 11:35 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Wyndham Worldwide 1st-qtr profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.60 vs est. $0.55

* Q1 rev rises 9 pct to $1.04 bln

* Sees FY12 adj EPS of $3.00-$3.15

* Increases share repurchase authorization by $750 mln

April 25 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, prompting the company to raise its full-year earnings outlook.

The company, which runs hotel brands including the value-oriented Days Inn and Super 8, also approved a $750 million increase to its share repurchase authorization.

For the first quarter, net income attributable fell to $32 million, or 21 cents per share, from $72 million, or 41 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 60 cents per share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.04 billion for the quarter ended March.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 55 cents per share, before special items, on revenue of $1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it now expects profit between $3.00 and $3.15 per share for the full year, up from its earlier outlook of $2.85 to $3.00 per share.

