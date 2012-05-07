UPDATE 1-Wynn Q1 disappoints as Vegas business flags

May 7 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd posted quarterly results that lagged Wall Street’s targets, after robust growth in Macau failed to make up for a flagging core Las Vegas business.

The company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the first quarter of 2012, shy of analysts’ forecasts for about $1.33 billion.

Wynn rode a 9.8 percent jump in revenues in the bustling former Portugese enclave of Macau, the only Chinese city where gambling is legal. But Vegas revenues slid 8.1 percent due to lower “hold”, or money won from gamblers, the company said.

On Monday, the company reported net income of $140.6 million or $1.23 per share, down from $173.8 million or $1.39 per share a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, earnings per share in the quarter was $1.33, falling short of the $1.41 expected on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Vegas company, which vies with the likes of Las Vegas Sands Corp both on the Strip and in Macau, slipped 1.2 percent to $123.60 in after-hours trade from a close of $125.19 on the Nasdaq.