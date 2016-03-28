FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wynn Resorts CEO's ex-wife sues for control of her shares in company
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Wynn Resorts CEO's ex-wife sues for control of her shares in company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd Chief Executive Steve Wynn’s ex-wife Elaine Wynn has sued the billionaire casino mogul, accusing him of preventing her from exercising her rights as the company’s stockholder and orchestrating her ouster from its board.

Elaine, who owned 9.4 percent of Wynn Resorts’ shares as of Feb. 18, has also named the company’s general counsel, Kimmarie Sinatra, as a defendant in her complaint filed in the Nevada State Court.

Elaine was ousted from Wynn Resorts’ board in retaliation for “asking questions about the ‘tone at the top,’ the absence of appropriate internal controls, the withholding of information from the board and the reckless activity of the CEO and others in the company,” she said in a statement on Monday.

Wynn Resorts shares were down slightly at $93.02 in late afternoon trading.

“This lawsuit is filled with lies and distortions and is an embarrassment to Ms. Wynn and her counsel,” Steve Wynn said in a statement.

Elaine said she would seek damages from Steve Wynn for breaching obligations under her shareholder agreement, including his failure to support her re-nomination and re-election to the board. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.