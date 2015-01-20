FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Casino operator Wynn Resorts slashes CEO Steve Wynn's salary
January 20, 2015 / 11:25 PM / 3 years ago

Casino operator Wynn Resorts slashes CEO Steve Wynn's salary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd has slashed Chief Executive Steve Wynn’s salary to $2.5 million per year from $4 million, a regulatory filing showed.

The company also extended the billionaire casino mogul's contract for two more years, till October 24, 2022. (1.usa.gov/1DZIIZk)

Wynn, 72, is worth $3.5 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

He will also now have to pay to use the company jet for personal purposes, though the filing outlined a $250,000 credit per year that he will receive to offset the reimbursement charges. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

