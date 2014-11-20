FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wynn Resorts being probed for possible money-laundering - WSJ
November 20, 2014 / 11:38 PM / 3 years ago

Wynn Resorts being probed for possible money-laundering - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd is being probed by U.S. federal authorities for possible violation of money-laundering laws, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company has not been accused of wrongdoing, the daily said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1x6TOUk)

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sent a letter to Wynn’s outside lawyer Donald Campbell requesting information on the company’s U.S. and foreign clients, its domestic and overseas marketing offices, and its internal controls, the WSJ said.

Wynn Resorts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The IRS specified it wants information about the company’s safeguards against money laundering, the WSJ said.

Other casino operators including Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Caesars Entertainment Corp. have also faced federal investigations related to money-laundering laws. (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
