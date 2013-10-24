FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macau casinos boost Wynn Resorts revenue
#Market News
October 24, 2013 / 8:38 PM / 4 years ago

Macau casinos boost Wynn Resorts revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as gamblers flocked to its casinos in Macau.

Revenue at Wynn’s Macau casinos rose about 10 percent to $997.6 million in the third quarter, accounting for more than 70 percent of the company’s total revenue.

Net income rose to $182 million, or $1.79 per share, from $112 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company controlled by Chief Executive Steve Wynn earned $1.84 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.66, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue of $1.39 billion exceeded average market forecast of $1.36 billion.

