New Issue-Wynn Las Vegas sells $900 mln in notes
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Wynn Las Vegas sells $900 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Wynn Las Vegas LLC on Monday sold
$900 million of first mortgage notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and JP Morgan
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: WYNN LAS VEGAS	
	
AMT $900 MLN    COUPON 5.375 PCT   MATURITY    03/15/2022   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   09/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 5.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/12/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 338 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

