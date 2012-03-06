New Issue-Wynn Las Vegas sells $900 mln in notes

March 6 (Reuters) - Wynn Las Vegas LLC on Monday sold $900 million of first mortgage notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WYNN LAS VEGAS AMT $900 MLN COUPON 5.375 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/12/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 338 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A