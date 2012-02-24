Okada not to attend Wynn Macau board meeting

LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Billionaire Kazuo Okada said on Thursday he would not attend the special meeting of Wynn Macau Ltd’s board of directors meeting, where the agenda item was to remove him as a director.

In a letter to the board, Okada said it was clear the result of the vote was already predetermined and that the decision to remove him as a director was based on false and misleading assertions. The special board meeting was called as a result of an escalating battle between Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn and his former friend and partner Okada.