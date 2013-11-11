FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wynn ditches plans for casinos in Pennsylvania
November 11, 2013

Wynn ditches plans for casinos in Pennsylvania

LOS ANGELES, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd said on Monday it is withdrawing its gaming licensing applications in Pennsylvania to pursue business opportunities in other markets partly because of potential competitors from nearby New York state.

In a statement, the casino operator said its board had considered the Philadelphia market performance over the past year and competition that could come from the recent approval of gaming in New York state.

Philadelphia was the sixth-largest U.S. casino market last year, according to the American Gaming Association. New York earlier this year legalized new resort-style casinos in an effort to revive a stagnant economy north of New York City.

