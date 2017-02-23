FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10th Circuit says 1905 law meant to shrink tribal lands
February 23, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 6 months ago

10th Circuit says 1905 law meant to shrink tribal lands

Rebecca Beyer

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has ruled for the state of Wyoming in a dispute with two American Indian tribes, citing a 1905 Act of Congress that the court said was intended to reduce the size of the tribes' reservation.

The Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes successfully applied to the Environmental Protection Agency in 2008 to administer programs under the Clean Air Act on the Wind River Reservation, which the tribes jointly inhabit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2maWdUd

