10th Circuit says 1905 law meant to shrink tribal lands

A federal appeals court has ruled for the state of Wyoming in a dispute with two American Indian tribes, citing a 1905 Act of Congress that the court said was intended to reduce the size of the tribes' reservation.

The Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes successfully applied to the Environmental Protection Agency in 2008 to administer programs under the Clean Air Act on the Wind River Reservation, which the tribes jointly inhabit.

