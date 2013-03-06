FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

X Regulator again delays ruling on Asklepios buying Rhoen shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - German antitrust regulators again postponed a ruling on a plan by hospital operator Asklepios to take a stake of up to 10.1 percent in rival Rhoen-Klinikum.

The German Federal Cartel Office said on its website on Wednesday it would now decide by March 15, withdrawing its previous deadline of March 8.

Regulators have raised doubts over the deal because due to Rhoen’s bylaws, a stake of just 10 percent would give Asklepios a blocking minority over a rival.

Asklepios last year bought a stake of less than 10 percent in Rhoen, thwarting a plan by Fresenius, another hospital operator, to acquire Rhoen, which would have created a dominant private-sector player in the hospitals industry in Germany. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Cowell)

