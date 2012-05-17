UPDATE 1-Russia's X5 says Q1 profit down, sales flat

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Russian supermarket operator X5 Retail Group said on Thursday its net profit fell 32 percent in the first quarter while sales were about flat in dollar terms, as shoppers turn more cautious in an uncertain global economy.

Many Russian retailers have seen a slowdown in sales growth since the middle of last year.

The country’s top food retailer by sales, part of oligarch Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa Group empire, said its net profit was $66.3 million, down from $96.9 million in the same period last year.

Sales were 0.7 percent up to $3.87 billion while the company’s net profit margin fell to 1.7 percent from 2.5 percent.

In April, X5 posted a sharp slowdown in first-quarter sales growth, missing forecasts and blaming under-investment in advertising. Like-for-like sales declined 3.9 percent, year-on-year, after a 2 percent fall in the previous quarter.

X5 has particularly struggled since long-serving Chief Executive Lev Khasis resigned a year ago to be later hired by U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

His successor Andrei Gusev cut the firm’s growth target for last year and later reported a decline in fourth-quarter like-for-like sales, the first since X5’s creation in 2006, as it struggled to integrate the 2010 acquisition of Kopeika.