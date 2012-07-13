FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2012 / 12:21 PM / in 5 years

Russia's X5 sees FY 2012 sales growth at 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s top food retailer X5 Retail Group is likely to deliver sales growth of around 15 percent in the full year 2012, at the lower end of its previous guidance, its Chief Financial Officer Kieran Balfe said on a conference call on Friday.

“Given the absolute growth that we have seen in Q1 and Q2, the slower than expected start to July, we are guiding for a soft 15 percent top-line growth for the year,” said Balfe.

The company earlier guided for 15 to 20 percent growth.

