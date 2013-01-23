FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's X5 to record impairment charge in Q4 report-CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 23, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's X5 to record impairment charge in Q4 report-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - X5 Retail Group, Russia’s top food retailer by sales, said on Wednesday it will record an asset impairment charge of up to 16 billion roubles ($528.77 million) in its fourth-quarter financial report.

“The impairment ... comprises impairment of certain non-performing assets, equipment and the Kopeika brand. Initial estimate of that impairment charge will be up to 16 billion Russian roubles,” X5’s acting Chief Executive Officer Stephan DuCharme said on a conference call.

He added the charge will not affect the company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) and will have no impact on credit arrangements, covenants or bonds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.