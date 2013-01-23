Russia's X5 to record impairment charge in Q4 report-CEO

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - X5 Retail Group, Russia’s top food retailer by sales, said on Wednesday it will record an asset impairment charge of up to 16 billion roubles ($528.77 million) in its fourth-quarter financial report.

“The impairment ... comprises impairment of certain non-performing assets, equipment and the Kopeika brand. Initial estimate of that impairment charge will be up to 16 billion Russian roubles,” X5’s acting Chief Executive Officer Stephan DuCharme said on a conference call.

He added the charge will not affect the company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) and will have no impact on credit arrangements, covenants or bonds.