RLPC-Russia's X5 lines up $1 bln loan-bankers

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - London-listed Russian food retailer X5 is set to agree a $1 billion-equivalent syndicated loan denominated in roubles, banking sources close to the deal said.

Proposals for the loan have been submitted by lenders to the borrower and the winning bidders are expected to be chosen within two weeks, the bankers said.

The loan is expected to be structured as a club deal, meaning it will be provided by a handful of banks and will not be sold down further.

“Most club deals for Russia tend to be in U.S. dollars,” said one European syndicated loan head. “But X5 is not an international business, it is a rouble cash business and its expenses are in roubles.”

As a result, the loan is likely to be provided mainly by Russian lenders.

X5 declined to comment.

The borrower tapped the loan market in September 2010, when it agreed an $800 million loan, which part-refinanced a $1.1 billion three-year term loan from 2008.

X5 recently lost its market lead to Magnit, reporting for the first time a smaller quarterly revenue than its closest competitor. In April, X5 reported on Friday first-quarter revenue of 126.3 billion roubles ($4.03 billion), lagging the 131.2 billion result at Magnit. ($1 = 31.3252 Russian roubles) 1 (Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova in Moscow; Editing by Louise Heavens)