FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-Russia's X5 lines up $1 bln loan-bankers
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

RLPC-Russia's X5 lines up $1 bln loan-bankers

Sandrine Bradley

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - London-listed Russian food retailer X5 is set to agree a $1 billion-equivalent syndicated loan denominated in roubles, banking sources close to the deal said.

Proposals for the loan have been submitted by lenders to the borrower and the winning bidders are expected to be chosen within two weeks, the bankers said.

The loan is expected to be structured as a club deal, meaning it will be provided by a handful of banks and will not be sold down further.

“Most club deals for Russia tend to be in U.S. dollars,” said one European syndicated loan head. “But X5 is not an international business, it is a rouble cash business and its expenses are in roubles.”

As a result, the loan is likely to be provided mainly by Russian lenders.

X5 declined to comment.

The borrower tapped the loan market in September 2010, when it agreed an $800 million loan, which part-refinanced a $1.1 billion three-year term loan from 2008.

X5 recently lost its market lead to Magnit, reporting for the first time a smaller quarterly revenue than its closest competitor. In April, X5 reported on Friday first-quarter revenue of 126.3 billion roubles ($4.03 billion), lagging the 131.2 billion result at Magnit. ($1 = 31.3252 Russian roubles) 1 (Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova in Moscow; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.