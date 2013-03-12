FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's X5 aims for 11 pct sales growth in 2013-CEO
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 12, 2013 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

Russia's X5 aims for 11 pct sales growth in 2013-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group aims to achieve at least 11 percent revenue growth this year after an 8.3 percent rise in 2012, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We, as a management team, would not be satisfied with any sales growth below 11 percent,” Stephan DuCharme said on a conference call with analysts.

He also said X5 could sustain a margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of 7 percent in 2013 and planned to spend up to 30 billion roubles ($976 million) on capital expenditures.

Sales growth at X5, which has been struggling with operations issues after a strategy change in 2011, slowed to 2.2 percent in dollar terms last year, when revenue reached $15.8 billion, compared to 37 percent in 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.