Russia X5 Q4 net profit rises 52.4 pct, beats f'cast
April 19, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Russia X5 Q4 net profit rises 52.4 pct, beats f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - X5 Retail Group, Russia’s top food retailer by sales, reported on Thursday a forecast-beating 52.4 percent rise in fourth quarter net profit compared with the same period of 2010.

Net profit totalled $134 million, the company said in a statement, against $87.9 million a year ago and an average forecast of $125.3 million in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 37.6 percent to $344.5 million and EBITDA margin reached 8.7 percent.

Analysts had forecast EBITDA of $327.3 million with an 8.3 percent margin.

