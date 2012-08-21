Russia's X5 posts 6.2 pct fall in Q2 earnings

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer X5 reported on Tuesday a 6.2 percent decrease in second-quarter net profit to $68.9 million, slightly above a $67.9 million consensus analyst forecast.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) edged down 1.6 percent, year-on-year, to stand at $280.3 million, above a $278.2 million Reuters poll forecast.

The EBITDA margin came in at 7.0 percent, in line with forecasts, compared to 7.1 percent the year earlier, X5 said in a statement.