Russia's X5 cuts full-year sales growth target

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - X5, Russia’s biggest food retailer by sales, has downgraded its full-year 2012 revenue growth guidance to between 7 and 9 percent from an earlier 15 percent, Chief Financial Officer Kieran Balfe said on Thursday.

“ If we take into account the 8.2 percent increase in net retail sales for the first nine months of 2012 and the 10 percent rate that we retained in Q2 and Q3, we expect full-year 2012 net retail sales in rouble terms to be somewhere between 7 and 9 percent higher year-on-year,” h e told a conference call.

X5 had already warned in August it could miss its full-year sales growth target after a weak start to the third quarter. It reported earlier on Thursday a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter revenues.