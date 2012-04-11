FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
April 11, 2012 / 6:57 AM / in 6 years

Russia's X5 like-for-like sales down 3.9 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - X5 Retail Group, Russia’s biggest food retailer by sales, said on Wednesday its like-for-like sales declined 3.9 percent, year-on-year, after a 2 percent fall in the previous quarter.

Total sales grew 4.4 percent in rouble terms to stand at 116.9 billion roubles ($3.93 billion), missing an 8.9 percent growth forecast in a Reuters poll.

The pace of growth slowed down dramatically from 16 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 and a 32 percent rate achieved in the third quarter.

The company reiterated its full-year 2012 forecasts for sales growth in a 15 to 20 percent range and for EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) margin of above 7 percent.

“We expect better quarter-on-quarter results in each of the formats for the remainder of 2012 driven by improving LFL’s (like-for-like sales), the growing sales contribution from new stores and stable macroeconomic environment,” Chief Executive Officer Andrei Gusev said in the statement.

