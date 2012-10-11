FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian retailer X5 posts 10.4 pct sales rise in Q3
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 11, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Russian retailer X5 posts 10.4 pct sales rise in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s top food retailer X5 Retail Group said on Thursday its third-quarter net retail sales rose 10.4 percent in rouble terms, year-on-year, missing expectations.

Net sales came in at around 116 billion roubles ($3.73 billion), the company said in a statement. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a rise of 13 percent after sales grew 10 percent in the previous quarter.

Like-for-like sales declined 0.7 percent after a fall of 1.1 percent in the second quarter and a 3.9 percent drop in the first quarter of 2012.

The company, contending with operational and management issues after a recent strategy change, warned in August it could miss its full-year sales growth target of 15 percent after a weak start to the third quarter.

It gave no guidance update in the Thursday statement.

