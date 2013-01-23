UPDATE 1-Russia's X5 to take impairment charge after weak 2012

* To record over $500 mln non-cash asset impairment charge in Q4

* Posts 1.4 pct fall in FY 2012 like-for-like sales

* Q4 LFL flat as store traffic in key discounter format falls 5 pct

* Saw improvement in hypermarket, supermarket formats

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s top food retailer X5 Retail Group said it will take a non-cash asset impairment charge of more than $500 million in the fourth quarter after a sluggish 2012.

Part of billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa Group, X5 ended 2012 in negative territory in terms of like-for-like sales - a key indicator of mature store performance - as it struggled to turn around the business after a strategy change in 2011.

X5’s acting Chief Executive Stephan DuCharme said on a conference call that the company will record a charge of up to 16 billion roubles ($528.77 million) related to “the less than satisfactory overall performance in 2012”.

The company reported earlier on Wednesday its same-store sales declined 1.4 percent last year, dragged down by falling store traffic.

It said in a statement, customer numbers declined 3.1 percent in 2012, year-on-year, offsetting a 1.7 percent increase in the average bill, after traffic in its key discounter format slumped 5 percent in the last three months to the year-end.

DuCharme said the traffic fall was likely down to a combination of factors including X5’s competitive position in core regions, aged asset base and an issue with communications towards the end of the year.

He also said that the management was pleased with the performance of hypermarkets and supermarkets where like-for-like sales improved in the course of Q4 but stopped short of saying those trends were sustainable.

The company provided no guidance for 2013, which analysts at the Otkritie brokerage said underscored the amount of uncertainty facing X5.

X5 has been dogged by operational and management issues since shifting its focus to organic expansion from acquisition-based growth in 2011 and lost ground to competitors.

Domestic rivals Magnit posted a 5.26 percent rise in 2012 like-for-like sales, while Dixy said on Wednesday its same-store sales were up 4.79 percent last year.

Shares in X5 were trading 0.53 percent higher by 1505 GMT, lagging a 3.91 percent rise in Magnit, while Dixy was adding 1.36 percent.