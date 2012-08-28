FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
X5 gets 9 bln rouble loan from VTB Capital
August 28, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

X5 gets 9 bln rouble loan from VTB Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest food retailer by sales X5 has secured a 9 billion rouble ($282.54 million) loan for 3.5 years from VTB Capital, X5 said on Tuesday.

“The new VTB facility will diversify and improve X5’s current debt structure, extending the maturity schedule of the Company’s debt portfolio to 2016 and reducing short-term debt to less than 30 percent of X5’s total debt,” the company said in a statement.

X5 also added that the new loan will not increase the company’s total debt.

