Dec 8 (Reuters) - XiAn Aero-Engine Plc

* Says unit sold 15 million shares of Avic Aero-Engine Controls from Sept to Dec 8, capital gains at 226.86 million yuan ($36.81 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yuF0zn

