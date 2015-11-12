UK's Xchanging says receives takeover approach from CSC

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Insurance-focused outsourcing company Xchanging Plc said it had received an approach from U.S.-based Computer Sciences Corp to acquire the company for about 421 million pounds. ($640.05 million)

Xchanging, which offers services ranging from back-office invoice processing to insurance claims settlement, said it had provided certain information to CSC and will continue its discussions with the company. ($1 = 0.6578 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)