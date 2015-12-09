Computer Sciences Corp to buy Xchanging for $721 mln

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Technology consulting company Computer Sciences Corp will buy Xchanging Plc for about 480 million pounds ($721 million), the companies said, ending a bidding war for the provider of services to the insurance industry.

The cash offer of 190 pence per share represents a premium of about 72 percent to Xchanging’s close of 111 pence on Oct. 2, the day before the offer period commenced, the companies said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6652 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)