Insurance software maker Ebix approaches Xchanging with takeover bid
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
November 16, 2015 / 2:12 PM / in 2 years

Insurance software maker Ebix approaches Xchanging with takeover bid

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Insurance software maker Ebix Inc said it made a takeover approach for Xchanging Plc , valuing the outsourcing company at about 450 million pounds ($684 million).

Ebix said it sent a letter to Xchanging outlining a potential cash offer for the company at 175 pence per share.

Xchanging, which confirmed the talks, has already agreed to a 412 million-pound cash offer from Capita Plc last month. ($1 = 0.6579 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

