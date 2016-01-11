FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xchanging says does not expect sweetened bid from Ebix
January 11, 2016 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

Xchanging says does not expect sweetened bid from Ebix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Outsourcing company Xchanging Plc said it did not expect a superior cash offer from Ebix Inc and urged shareholders to accept a bid from U.S.-based Computer Sciences Corp.

Insurance software company Ebix had in November made a 450 million pound ($653.9 million) takeover approach for Xchanging, which offers services ranging from back-office invoice processing to insurance claims settlement.

Xchanging agreed to be bought by Computer Sciences Corp in December for about 480 million pounds.

Ebix has not confirmed that it will be able to make a superior offer or provided evidence that it would be able to finance such an offer, Xchanging said.

The company has been pursued by four suitors in the last year, including Computer Sciences Corp, larger rival Capita Plc , Ebix and U.S.-based private equity investor Apollo Global Management LLC. ($1 = 0.6882 pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
