#Market News
October 25, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

China's Yantai Xinchao to buy U.S. oilfields for $1.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China’s Yantai Xinchao Industry Co Ltd has agreed to spend about 8.3 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) to buy oilfields in the U.S. state of Texas, the company said in a corporate filing late on Saturday.

The oilfields, in Howard and Borden counties, will be bought from Tall City Exploration LLC and Plymouth Petroleum LLC, Xinchao said in the filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The transaction has aready been approved by the U.S. Treasury’s Committee on Foreign Investment, it added. ($1 = 6.3488 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Meng Meng; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

