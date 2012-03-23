Chinese XCMG to invest in Germany's Schwing-sources

FRANKFURT/HONG KONG, March 23 (Reuters) - China’s XCMG is finalising a deal to invest in privately held German machinery manufacturer Schwing, three sources close to the process said, as Chinese companies race to get their hands on German industrial know-how.

“We expect the purchase contract to be signed within the next one or two weeks,” said a person close to the German concrete pump maker, which is one of the world’s leading suppliers in its field.

Another person close to the company said an investor will be announced shortly, adding the size of the stake was yet unclear. However, the Chinese were looking for a majority at least in the medium term, the source said.

The Schwing investment follows a series of similar deals this year in which Chinese companies are scooping up German groups to get their hands on technology, brands and a worldwide distribution network.

Earlier this month, German car parts maker Kiekert said it was being bought by Chinese peer Hebei Lingyun. .

In January, China’s Sany Heavy Industry said it would buy Schwing peer Putzmeister in a 360 million euro ($475 million) deal, and LDK Solar invested in German solar group Sunways.

Schwing’s concrete pumps are being used to build the new high-rise building of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Dubai’s exclusive Jumeirah Beach Residence and New York’s One World Trade Center.

Schwing, owned by the Schwing family, posted sales of about 400 million euros in 2010 and saw revenue rise by a double-digit percentage last year. It also posted a profit in 2011.

The Herne-based company employs about 3,300 staff, but is slashing of up to 200 jobs in a revamp plan after sales dropped by 30 percent in the economic crisis.

“We hope that with Chinese help, new investments will be possible,” a person close to Schwing said.

A spokesman for XCMG Group, the parent of listed firm XCMG Machinery said: “We are not too clear about this matter on our side, so at present we can’t comment.”

Schwing and its adviser Rothschild also declined to comment.