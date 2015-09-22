Xella announces plans for Frankfurt IPO

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Building materials maker Xella announced plans to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange this year and said proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) would improve its financing structure.

The maker of specialized concrete and fireproof building materials said on Tuesday it would offer investors both new shares from a capital increase worth around 200 million euros ($223.40 million) and its owners’ existing stock.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the IPO. UBS has been mandated as an additional Joint Bookrunner, and UniCredit and Commerzbank as Co-Lead Managers, it said.

Xella is owned by Goldman Sachs and PAI Partners.