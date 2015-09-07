FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Xella eyes October for stock market listing
September 7, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Xella eyes October for stock market listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Building materials maker Xella aims to publish its stock market listing plans at the end of September, positioning the German firm to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange by the end of October, financial sources with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

The maker of specialized concrete and fireproof building materials had previously aimed to list by the end of the year, and has already picked banks to arrange the potential 2.5 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal.

Xella’s owners, Goldman Sachs and PAI Partners, have lined up Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas to organise the flotation.

Building materials brands like Ytong, Hebel and Silka account for roughly two thirds of the business of the Duisburg, Germany, based group. Roughly 20 percent of its sales come from higher-margin lime and limestone businesses, which accounts for a third of the group’s earnings. ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

