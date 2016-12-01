PAI Partners and Goldman to sell Xella to Lone Star for undisclosed sum

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Private equity group PAI Partners and investment funds managed by Goldman Sachs' investment arm are to sell Germany-based building materials maker Xella to Lone Star, Xella said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017 and terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, Xella said.

Xella said it is the world's largest manufacturer of aerated concrete blocks, calcium-silicate units, and high-performance boards. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Lawrence White)