March 24 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday its drug to treat moderate to severe facial acne failed to meet the primary goal in a mid-stage study.

The drug, XEN801, which was tested against a placebo, did not induce a statistically significant effect on total lesion count, the company said. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)